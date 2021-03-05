Kelly B Marchand
Born in Ogden, Utah November 18, 1967 and freed from his pain February 24, 2021. Born to Mike Marchand (Joleen) and Caroll Weaver Marchand. Kelly graduated from Davis High School, then earned a CDL and went on to work in the transportation industry for his whole life.
He married Sandra Housley and had two sons (Gage Edwin, and Mason Mathew). Later they were divorced. He then married Crystal Godfrey and welcomed her son Alex Forbush.
He loved golf, softball, camping, riding ATVs, and shooting. Always the life of the party, Kelly had an amazing personality. He truly cared about people and always wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. He had a way of making someone feel like the most important person in the world. Kelly never missed an opportunity to make a joke, but most of all you were unapologetically you. If you met him, you never forgot him. You are irreplaceable. We are so sad you are gone so soon. Words cannot express how much you will be missed. You are loved by all.
Kelly is Survived by his wife Crystal Godfrey Marchand, three sons; Gage Edwin Marchand (Melissa), Mason Mathew Marchand, Alex Forbush, mom Caroll Marchand, dad Mike Marchand (Joleen), brother Mathew Marchand, his sister Traci Ruess (John), 4 nieces; Brittany, Ally, Cedar, Samantha, and nephew Collin.
Preceded in death by first wife, Sandra Housley, grandparents Edwin and Minnie Weaver, and James and Shirley Marchand.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 pm. at the Clinton City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
