Kelly Scott Roe, 68, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Malad, Idaho to Russell Pack and Lenna Scott Roe. He was raised in Stone, Idaho and graduated from Malad High School. He served a mission to the Spain Mission where he was among the first missionaries assigned to serve there. Upon returning from his mission he met Sharon Dahl from West Point, UT. They were married in the Ogden Utah Temple on November 1, 1974. Kelly spent the rest of his life living in West Point and raising his family. Kelly and Sharon raised five children together.
Kelly began his career working at Utility Trailers, then Farr's Ice Cream, Clover Club, and ultimately worked at Continental Airlines and currently at United Airlines where he found great satisfaction with the work he did. He thoroughly enjoyed the friendships he forged through work.
Kelly was passionate about scouting. He served in many positions including Wood Badge course director. He was awarded the Silver Beaver for his dedicated service.
Kelly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings happily throughout his life. Some of his most cherished callings were working with the Special Needs Mutual, Stake Young Men's Presidency, Ward Clerk, and teaching Primary and Sunday School.
Kelly was a patriot and loved his country. He proudly flew his flag in front of his home. He loved the outdoors and spending time in the mountains. His family spent a lot of time camping and hiking in the early years.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Sharon and his five children: Sharla (Jaime), Megan (Ted), Tyler (Becky), Ashley (Dan), Ethan, and 15 grandchildren. Surviving siblings: Jeffrey, Dennis, Lucinda, Hal, and Eldon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell (brother), and Jacalyn (sister).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point 16th Ward Chapel, 4383 West 300 North, West Point.
Friends may visit with family on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
