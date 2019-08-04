November 28, 1922 ~ July 31, 2019
Kenji Fujikawa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 31, 2019, in Kaysville, Utah.
Born on November 28, 1922, in Honeyville, Utah to Kenzo Fujikawa and Hatsumi Honda, Kenji was raised in Honeyville where he worked on the family farm until his retirement. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1942 among the top ten graduating students in his class. Kenji served in the US Army Air Forces from 1944 to 1945 in the 5th Emergency Rescue Squadron.
Kenji married Kazuko Inouye December 5, 1953, in the Honeyville Buddhist Temple, of which he was a lifelong member. Over the years, Kenji served the temple in several leadership roles, including service as president. Kenji was gifted with a green thumb, enjoying gardening and taking care of his yard. Black Jack, Poker, and games of chance were another fun pastime that Kenji took pleasure in with those around him. He was also an avid fisherman, a passion he generously taught and shared with his family.
Kenji is survived by his children: Thomas (Marcie) Fujikawa, Alice (Dennis) Murphy, and Kelly (Kristy) Fujikawa, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings: Nobuo Fujikawa, Kaneso (Sachi) Fujikawa, Shigeo(Frieda) Fujikawa and Youzo (Kiyoko) Fujikawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kazuko, his son Jimmy, granddaughter Brooklynn, and sisters Sachie Kubosumi and Mary Kawaguchi.
Special thanks to Canyon Home Health and Hospice, especially his nurse Anna and granddaughter Emily, who took such great care of Kenji in his final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations on Kenji's behalf to the Wounded Warrior Project .
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Honeyville Buddhist Temple, 3945 West 6900 North, at 11:00 a.m.
Viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, from 6-8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
