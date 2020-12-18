Kenneth Albert Glauser
August 6, 1928 ~ December 16, 2020
Kenneth Albert Glauser, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather returned to his Heavenly Home on December 16, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born on August 6, 1928 in Logan, Utah to Frederick Glauser and Martha Von Niederhausern. He was the youngest of eight children, Theodore, Bessie, Leona, Ruth, Carma, Wesley, and Melvin. He is survived by his 101-year-old sister, Ruth.
Ken and Sally's posterity include: children, Douglas (Marcia) Glauser (Kathleen deceased), Redlands, California; Vicki (Brad) Jackman, Orem, Utah; Janet Mitchell-Kahmann (Tony), Pleasant View, Utah; David (Leisa) Glauser, Herriman, Utah; Lisa (Scott) Hardy, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Paul (Karen) Glauser, Perry, Utah; Mark (Lynda) Glauser, East Layton, Utah. They have 43 grandchildren and 104 great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Logan High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army for 18 months. He served one year in Japan during the post-war occupation.
He served in the Netherlands Mission for 2 years. After returning from his mission, he enrolled at Utah State University. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering.
In 1951 he met the love of his life, Sally Taylor. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 23, 1952. They were blessed with seven children, four sons and three daughters.
Dad and Mom shared a passion and a deep testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Our home was filled with love for the scriptures, family prayer, home evening, and FUN!
Dad was a man of integrity in every aspect of his life. He taught his children the importance of following through on commitments and always telling the truth. Dad knows and loves the Savior. He has a firm testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Book of Mormon, Joseph Smith and living prophets.
Family services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Interment, Logan City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's' Ogden Mortuary.
Services will be livestreamed under Kenneth's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.