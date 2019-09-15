Kenneth Arne Sumner

1949 ? 2019
Ken was born on April 14, 1949, to William Arne and Dorothy Irene Sumner. He died August 27, 2019, of cardiac arrest. He attended Ogden City Schools graduating from Ogden High School. He then attended Weber State College where he graduated Magna cum laude majoring in English with a minor in Entrepreneurship.
Ken grew up camping, fishing, and hunting with his family where he developed an appreciation of the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed gardening, planting new varieties of plants every year and taking their blooms indoors to enjoy longer. He loved to cook with his garden bounty of vegetables. He always looked forward to going out with friends to have cocktails, great food and spirited conversation. This lead him to a gourmets flair when cooking so, we all benefited from his garden and dining experiences. Ken loved the Arts and Theater. He was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Utah Artists Guild for several years. His tastes in art were very broad, he appreciated all of it. He was employed in Administration by Cooper Transport (which became Ryder) at the Clearfield location. Ken had a very defined opinion as to the way things should be in life and though he was a lifelong Democrat he didn't always agree with the line. Those were wild conversations! He will always be remembered for taking care of his mother and his generosity and kindness toward others and stray cats.
He is survived by his brother William C Sumner (Rita), his sister Julie Hartmann (Rod) and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.