Kenneth C. Arave
1927 ~ 2021
Kenneth C Arave, son of Albert Keith and Emma Emeline Cottle Arave, was born June 16, 1927 in Hooper, Utah. He had a full and happy life of 93 years and passed on April 16, 2021.
He was raised in Hooper, Utah where he worked the family farm. He later served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during World War II on Okinawa, Japan. He was always proud of his military service and always conveyed his devotion and love for his country.
He was married to Dorothy Buck on May 27, 1947. They were married almost 72 years before her passing. They raised five children in Sunset, Utah, Kathleen Avis, Ilene (Dwight) Carey, Leonard (Carol) Arave, Tracy (Leisa) Arave, and Lynette (Daniel) Knighton. He is a grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather of an abundant posterity, including many who were brought into the family, whom he truly loved.
He was a master mechanic who could fix almost anything and was always available to help those in need. He worked for Toole Army Depot for many years, where he enjoyed a successful career, rarely missing an opportunity to learn and develop skills. His first thoughts however were for his family and he regarded his relationship with them as his single greatest success. Ken spent many hours fishing, hunting and golfing with his family and his close friends throughout the years. He was also known as the "potlicker" grandpa because he teased and was teased with that term of endearment.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, three sisters and one brother and granddaughter Gerilyn Muir.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family, Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.