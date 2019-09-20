Kenneth C. Taylor, Kip, 49, passed away in his home of Clinton, UT on September 15, 2019.
Kip was born in Murray, UT on April 23, 1970. He graduated from Layton High School and pursued a career as a painter for over 20 years. He enjoyed mountain biking, road biking and cruising on his Harleys. He also enjoyed throwing darts, staying active, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Kip was a friend to everyone and we are all heart-broken to see him leave this world. He was a free-spirited, fun-loving and outgoing individual who loved everyone and is still loved by all.
Kip is survived by his two sons, Darian Taylor (Wendy) and Gavin Thurgood, brothers, David Farley (Laura) and Brian Taylor (Heidi), mother, Nancy Farley, grandson, Kopelin Taylor, significant other, Jill Crow, and many other family and friends.
Kip is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Taylor.
The viewing service will be held from 9:00 ? 10:30 AM and funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 338 West 1800 North Sunset, UT 84015. A memorial service will be held at Davis Lanes and The Lounge, 1396 Main Street Layton, UT 84041, that evening at 6:00 PM. The burial will follow the funeral on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood, 6500 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84123. We know that Kip made a positive impact on many who he came in contact with, and invite all to join in his funeral and memorial services.
Condolences can be shared at: