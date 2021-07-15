Kenneth Cleve Dibble
Kenneth Cleve Dibble passed away on July 11, 2021, in Layton, Utah, of causes incident to cancer. Kenneth was born on November 13, 1978, in Ogden, Utah, to Cleve Merrill Dibble and Barbara Neuteboom Dibble.
From his earliest days, Ken loved to be outside on the family farm. He was like a shadow to his dad and his Grandpa Dibble and followed them everywhere, wearing his own small pair of work boots. He developed a work ethic that blessed him and others throughout his life.
When he was 16, he moved with his family to Padova, Italy, where his father served as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there, he endeared himself to the Italians he met, through his service, hard work, and facility with the language. He attended Vicenza American High School, a Department of Defense School located on a NATO military base. He graduated in 1997 as salutatorian of his class. He later served as a missionary in the Mississippi Jackson Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In 2001, Ken met Stephani Brooke Preece, and they were sealed on January 30, 2004, in the Bountiful Temple. They later welcomed Jaxson and Paislee into their family. Ken was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them.
Vacations were highlights of their time together. Ken was so proud of his children and always made sure he was in the audience when they performed in concerts, plays, and recitals. He cherished his wife and appreciated her tireless care through all his many health challenges.
Education was important to Ken. He attended Weber State University, and in 2011 earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix. In his professional life he was privileged to work for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City and later at the Ogden Cannery. He was a valued employee and manager and led with quiet dignity and his signature dry sense of humor.
Ken found lifelong joy, satisfaction, and comfort in the soil of West Layton. The family farm was a place of productivity and peace through his hard work. He earned the respect and friendship of other farmers throughout Davis County. He had an especially tender lifelong friendship with his farming buddy Mike Kolendrianos. He served as watermaster for the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company for several years and was active in the Davis County Farm Bureau.
Ken faced his many health challenges with characteristic resilience, patience, and tenacity. We are glad he can now say, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7).
Ken is survived by his wife, Stephani Brooke Preece Dibble, and his children, Jaxson Rykar Dibble and Paislee Brooke Dibble. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Neuteboom Dibble, and his six siblings: Emma Dibble West (Aaron), Kaysville, Utah; Mary Ellen Dibble Haycock (Blake), Layton, Utah; Merrill Dibble (Kellie), Bakersfield, California; David Dibble (Elizabeth), Orem, Utah; Anna Dibble Memmott (Cord), Layton, Utah; and Margaret Dibble Simon (David), currently living in Hyuga, Japan. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Gary and Becky Preece, Layton, Utah, and their sons: Ryan Preece (Jill), Kaysville, Utah; Rory Preece (Harmony), Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Dustin Preece (Chelsea), Bountiful, Utah. Preceded in death by his father, Cleve Merrill Dibble.
