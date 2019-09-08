Kenneth Craig Muir

K.C. Muir 65, passed away on September 3, 2019. K.C. was born on June 18, 1954, to Kenneth and Beth LaRae Muir.
He graduated from Clearfield High in 1972. Married Beth Ann and later divorced. K.C. was a butcher and worked for many grocery stores and loved to process deer, elk and anything else that was brought his way. He loved the New Orleans Saints and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gun collector when his health was good.
He is survived by his three children: Justin, Jennifer Thorsted (Robert), and Jake; five grandchildren, siblings: Debra Kawaguchi (Steve), Brad (Cheryl), Ryan (Stacy); sister-in-law, DeAnn.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stan.
There will be no services at this time per K.C.'s wishes, as most know he was never one to be in the spotlight.
We would like to offer a huge thank you to those at The Gardens, Mt. Ogden Rehab and Legacy Hospice who looked out for him throughout his stay and all the loving care that he received during his journey. Donations can be made to the MS Society.
