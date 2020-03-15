Kenneth F. Ashley

April 3, 1932 ~ March 10, 2020
Ken, age 87, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning. Ken was born April 3, 1932 in Randolph, Vermont to Fred & Murtle Ashley.
He served in the Air Force for four years. He retired from Hill Air Field Base in 1989.
He then worked at Walmart and Harmons then retired in 2004. He enjoyed all sports.
He leaves behind his very dear friend Sherry Swift and Sherry's children; Rick, Lori, Jenny, Joe and grandkids. He enjoyed going to all their games. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings. We will miss him very, very much.
