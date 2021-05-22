Kenneth Glade LeFevre
1948 ~ 2021
Kenneth Glade LeFevre "The Duke" passed away May 19, 2021 surrounded by his family after losing his battle with heart failure.
Born June 1, 1948 in Panguitch, Utah to Clifford Stewart LeFevre and Wilma Steed LeFevre. He graduated from Panguitch High, the class of 1966. His height of 6 feet 10 1/2 inches served him well on the basketball court. He left his small town to play college ball at Weber State University. At times his height limited opportunities, he was denied entrance to the Air Force, Marines, and Army. He then served an LDS mission in England. For 27 years he worked as a Utah State Tax Collector.
He loved building things and helped build many homes. He was a jack of all trades and an example of hard work. Everywhere he went a friend was made, even people he collected taxes from remained lifelong friends. He had the kindest heart and gave everything he had to others. He made sure to have treats for everyone including the cashiers, bank teller, mailman, or passer by. He always said "I give to people to see their reactions". If you spent any time with Ken you heard a joke. He was a gifted joke teller and could light up a room with endless laughter. He loved his family deeply and would drive to the ends of the earth in his beloved blue ford truck if they needed anything. He had dreams of winning the Lottery one day and drove to Idaho once a month for many years. He usually made the trip with his brothers and looked forward to spending time with them. He was a great man, there will never be another like him. We will always love you.
Ken is survived by his children: Emily Aston, Angie (Kip) Salas, Robyn (Jed) Fabrizio, and Jordan (Natalie). Ken also leaves behind his brothers Darwin (Denise), Steve (Nancy), Mark (Sabrina) and sister Camille (Sheldon) Cherry, and 14 grandchildren who he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Dean.
We invite all family and friends to join us for a meet and greet on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Pleasant View Church, 3035 N 1325 W, Pleasant View, Utah 84414 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Cremation Care entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.