June 4, 1945 ~ August 30, 2019
Kenneth John Byington passed away peacefully in his home in Hyrum, Utah on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a courageous four year battle with ALS. Ken was born June 4, 1945, in the old McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah to Earl and Margaret Byington of Hooper, Utah. He was the fourth of ten children. Ken graduated from Weber High School (Shopko High as he called it) in 1963.
Ken was a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in the North Central States Mission from 1964 to 1966, which he raised his own calves to pay for.
He was married to Mary Diane Reynolds on February 1, 1948, and they had five kids together, Troy, Robert, Tony, Todd and Jaimilyn. Diane and Ken were divorced, and later that same year he met the love of his life, Laurie Adams Byington. They were married three weeks later on January 10, 1981. Laurie had a son Rodd Olmstead that also joined the family in their marriage and later that year, Kendra was born.
Ken worked as a farmer, at Farmers Grain, Western Zirconium, and owned and operated his own landscape maintenance business called Turf Landscape Management.
He loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, playing games, and loved a good water fight (which he usually started).
Ken and Laurie served a mission at the Salt Lake Conference Center for three years where they were guest service missionaries.
Ken was diagnosed with ALS in May 2015. Ken was an amazing provider, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Laurie, sons Rodd, Troy (Tyrie), Robert (Leslee), Tony (Amy), and daughters Jaimilyn Anderton (Ryan), Kendra, 15 grandkids, one great-grandchild, and one more on the way.
The viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5965 S 1900 W, Roy on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Hooper Stake Center at 5375 S 5900 W on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior at 9:30 a.m.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to CNS Home Health and Hospice for their help and support through these last few years with special appreciation to Jewelysa and Riley.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS foundation would be appreciated at: http://alsfoundation.org/give/.
