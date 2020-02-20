January 23, 1940 ~ February 14, 2020
Kenneth Lyman Lovell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 80 years of age.
Ken was born on January 23, 1940, in Caliente, Nevada, to Allen and Virginia Lovell. His family moved to Sunset, where he grew up.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served a successful mission for the Church in California. That mission-shaped much of his later life and his eyes lit up whenever he talked about it, even decades later. After his mission, he returned to his home in Sunset, but that stay would be short-lived, At a friend's wedding, he met the love of his life, Jody Martin, who became Jody Lovell when they were sealed to each other in the Logan Temple on December 14, 1962.
Their married life began in a rented house in Ogden, but that soon gave way to a small purchased home in Sunset. Before long, their family had outgrown that one, and they moved to Clinton, where their family continued to grow and thrive. They stayed in Clinton for 35 years, then moved to a home in Mountain Green. In all, they raised three girls and two boys. Ken loved to work, travel, spend time with his children and their families, work in his woodshop, and serve others.
His family was the single most important thing in his life, and he spared no effort in teaching his children to be good, upright, righteous individuals. His work ethic was unrivaled, and it was impossible for anyone to associate with him, whether in a personal or business capacity and not be moved by his honesty and integrity. He spread love everywhere he went, and that love was returned to him several times over. He served in many callings in the Church, but his tenure as Bishop of the Clinton 9th Ward was the highlight. His family grew to encompass an entire ward and his influence for good spread through them and their own families.
He started Ken Lovell Electric in 1962. The business grew and comfortably supported his family, and allowed him to help many others financially throughout the years. His kind and generous nature was never far below the surface. Not only would he give you the shirt off his back, but if you really needed it he'd give you his kidney!
He loved to meet new people and was never shy about starting up conversations with strangers. However, nobody stayed a stranger for long.
He loved music of all kinds, from Marty Robbins to the Carpenters, and everything in between, but the hymns of the Church held a very special place in his heart. Even as his mind began to falter in his final years, those hymns resonated deep within his soul until his very last days.
This world was a better place with Ken in it, and it will be noticeably worse off without him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Virginia Lovell, his sister Lois Swallow, his brothers Doug and Robert, his grandson Allen Lovell, and his son-in-law Wayne Thomas.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Jody; his children, Lori Thomas, Lisa (Todd) Moser, Layne (Kim) Lovell, Dustin (Laura) Lovell, and Mandy (Joe) Parry; thirteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn and Dorothy; and a brother David.
We wish to thank the Family Tree of Morgan Assisted Living Center and Brio Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during Dad's final weeks.
We love you, Papa. Your legacy of service and love will continue to be a shining beacon of the true love of Christ long after your mortal flame has been extinguished. May you continue to influence for good those you meet in the next life just as you always did in this one. God be with you until we meet again. Goodbye.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Trappers Loop Ward, Chapel 5378 West Old Hwy Rd, Mountain Green, Utah. Viewings will be on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment at Washington Heights Cemetery
Condolences may be sent to the family at: