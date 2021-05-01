Kenneth Martin Reid
9/14/1964 - 4/22/2021
Born in Dover, Delaware to Elizabeth Teresa and Martin Luther Reid.
Ken's father was in the military and the family lived in many places settling in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Ken attended Tidewater Community College and was a ProBowler at the age of 21.
In February of 1990 he was involved in a car accident which paralyzed him. In 1992 Ken married the love of his life Vickie Durrant and started a business called FreeWheelers, which sold supplies for wheelchairs and everything needed for the individual patient.
In 2000 he and Vickie moved the family to Utah to be closer to Vickie's family. Ken started a career with the State of Utah as a Certified Assistive Technology Professional once again helping those with disabilities.
Ken and Vickie have two children Shantel Lynn Reid Magouirk and Devon Alexander Reid and one very special granddaughter Lilyana Reid.
Ken was preceded in death by Dee Phillips Durrant, Ruby Denise Roberts, Brady Trevor King, Bailee Erwin and Grayson Lee as well as many other family members.
We would like to thank the staff at the Bitner Wound clinic for their quick response in trying to save Ken, Davis Hospital and Medical Center's ER and ICU and Donor Connect for their respectful care of Ken and the family during this difficult time.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family one hour prior to services at the mortuary.
Please wear a mask if you attend the memorial service.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Kenneth's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.