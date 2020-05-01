Kenneth Max Bindrup, 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. He was born March 24, 1939, in Logan, Utah, a son of Vernon and Vera Bindrup. He attended school in Logan, until his senior year and then graduated from Weber High school in 1957. In 1962, he married Pamala Sutton Bindrup, the girl next door, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 58 years.
He was a partner with Concrete Placement Company for 20 years, then worked as an electrician with Bill's Superior Electric.
Kenneth loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, boating and going to the cabin. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and working in his yard.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, he particularly enjoyed serving as an assistant scoutmaster while in his 70's. Kenneth and Pamala served a Manchester Vermont mission and worked with Facilities Management, at the Joseph Smith Birth Place visitor's center. He served in the Ogden temple as an ordinance worker for 12 years.
Surviving are three Children, Steven (Candace) Bindrup, Tricia (David) Buck, Kristen (Mike) Cragun, Darcel Bindrup (Daughter-in-law), 18 grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and his son Michael.
He left this earth with a firm, steadfast, immovable testimony of Jesus Christ. He is dearly loved & greatly missed.
Viewing held at Walker Mortuary in groups of 20 or smaller from 10:00 - 11:30 p.m. Graveside services at 12:00 p.m. at the Mountain Green Cemetery. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.
