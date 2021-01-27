Kenneth Owen Jan 27, 2021 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth OwenKenneth Owen, 85, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden attorney accused of spending Roy woman's lawsuit settlement on trips, vehicleTeen stabbed 16 times at Layton parking lot; man arrestedMan arrested in string of construction fraud cases along Wasatch FrontTremonton truck stop rage: Semi driver arrested after man beaten with metal pipeJudge: Ogden attorney violated ethics rules by withholding, spending client's moneyMan arrested after shooting near busy Ogden intersectionWeber, Morgan counties now vaccinating elderly, but efforts may take timeLayton man convicted of killing 2-year-old over toilet training pursues appealWeber-Morgan Health Department COVID-19 vaccination appointment system crashesNorth Ogden's 2600 North-Washington Blvd. intersection focus of looming upgrades +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Sivulich scores 36 for Northridge but Davis claims win Girls basketball: Box Elder shoots 18 of 20 from free-throw line to beat Bonneville by 5 North Ogden OKs garden-style apartment complex plans off Washington Blvd. Ogden High girls basketball debuts Phil Russell tribute uniforms Centerville OKs change targeting protesting at homes, spurred by COVID-19 picketers Layton City Council to revisit water rate increase issue in early February Utah House votes to allow concealed guns without a permit Not in our House: Utah legislators go all hack-a-Shaq in new resolution