March 2, 1959 ~ December 25, 2019
Kenneth Rex Johnson, 60, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Tulia, Texas. He was born on March 2, 1959, in Ogden, Utah, to Arthur L. and Evelyn Fae Evans Johnson.
Kenny had two furry friends that lived with his parents he absolutely loved Little Toby who passed away and Little Paco who still lives with his father.
Kenny is survived by his son, Jasper Johnson; four grandchildren; father, Arthur Johnson; brothers, Evan (Deonna) Johnson, Daniel (Ruth) Johnson, and Art (Sue) Johnson; sisters, Stephanie Chadwick and Debbie Hastings; stepbrother, Paul (Cindy) Clough; stepsister, Kathy (Gary) Mortimer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, step-mother, Beverly; brothers, Arthur Daniel Johnson and David Johnson; stepsister, Kari Ann Clough; and brothers-in-law, Charles Chadwick, and Daniel Hastings. Kenny was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
