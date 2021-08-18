Kenneth Robert Strebel
December 24, 1942 ~ August 15, 2021
Firefighter, sportsman, and father Kenneth Robert Strebel passed away on August 15, 2021 after a valiant struggle with dementia and heart failure.
He leaves behind a wife of 59 years, Sharie Wadman Strebel.
Ken worked for 30 years as a firefighter reaching the rank of Battalion Chief. He also ran his own drywall business. He was a gifted carpenter who built his own houses, as well as numerous projects for family and friends.
He also spent as much time as possible in the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. He went salmon fishing in Alaska nearly every year after retiring from his firefighter position with Ogden City.
He loved Christmas and always decorated his home elaborately. He was given an award by North Ogden City for the joy his decorations brought to others. Many in the city called his house "The Christmas House".
He will be greatly missed, and the void left by him, will never be filled.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, with a viewing held from 1:00-1:45 p.m.
Masks are encouraged to attend services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com