Kent G. Arave
November 8, 1931 ~ January 31, 2021
Kent Gene Arave, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021, after a short illness. He was born on November 8, 1931, to Raymond Eli and Beatrice Lund Arave. He graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber Junior College and the University of Utah. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, where he served honorably as a Radioman on the U.S.S. Chara. Upon his discharge he met and married JoAnn Louise Hansen "Jodi". Kent and Jodi had four children: Cheryl Ann "Cheri", Michael C., Mark D., and Bradley P.
Kent was involved in many civic organizations, including the Jaycees, where he served as President and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award. He also served as President of the Ogden Footprinters International. He was elected to the Washington Terrace City Council, and subsequently served as Public Works Director. After he retired from the city, he opened his own land surveying company, Arave Surveying. He was a member of the Ogden Engineers, and was later elected as Weber County Surveyor.
Kent coached Little League Baseball for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and looked forward to fishing and hunting with his friends. He enjoyed golfing with his sons. In 2015 Kent was honored to receive the Ambassador for Peace medal for his service in Korea.
Kent is survived by his wife, Jodi; his children, Cheri (Paul) Richardson, Mike (Roxanne) Arave, Mark Arave, and Brad (Wendy) Arave; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation for all of Kent's caregivers at Stonehenge of Ogden, as well as their amazing staff.
Although we would love to see family and friends, due to the current pandemic we will be holding a private family memorial service on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home, 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden, UT 84404.
Services will be live-streamed; the information is at the bottom of Kent's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com. Condolences may be shared on the same page.