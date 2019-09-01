1948 ~ 2019
Kent Hodson Thornley passed away peacefully at his home in Ogden, UT with his beloved Labrador Retriever, Heybeau, by his side on August 31, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born in Ogden, UT to Merlin L. Thornley and Lois H. Thornley.
He attended Ogden High School. He married Marsha Peacock in 1967 and they raised one daughter, Kim. They moved to his favorite place and the place he called home, Jackson, WY in 1971. He lived in Jackson for over 20 years where he enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping, and hunting. Kent and Marsha divorced in 1990.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (Dennis), and his former wife (Marsha). He is survived by his daughter Kim Bailey (Dan) and their children Cate Camacho (Dylan) and their son Riley, Colin Bailey (Alex), Luke Riedesel and Grace Riedesel. He is also survived by his sister Marian Wiser (Darrell) and their daughters Karie Eggleston (Kent), Kathy Wiser, his brother David Thornley and his daughters Kamee Thornley and Tiffany Thornley.
Kent was proud of his work and his many years of service to Oakridge Golf Course and Wolf Creek Golf Course where he made many great friends.
He loved hanging with friends and neighbors in the family home on 30th St. in Ogden and traveling to Wendover, NV with his best friend and brother, Dave. He will be most remembered for his kindness and friendship. He didn't have a mean bone in his body and always put friends and family first. He was the first to offer help to anyone in need. He loved, laughed and will be missed.
Family and friends will gather at a later time to celebrate his life.