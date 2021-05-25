Kent Paul Higley
09 August 1932 - 21 May 2021
Kent was born on 09 August 1932 in Hooper, Utah to Clarence Paul Higley and Nola Irene Simpson. He passed away on 21 May 2021 at home. He was the second child in a family of seven children. He married Bonnie Jane Rice on 28 March 1952. Together, they spent their entire life in Hooper, Utah.
Family members that proceeded him in death include sisters LaRue Applonie (Don) and Taunya Schilling (Dave), one brother, Dennis Higley, and grandson, Wilford R Jensen Jr. His eternal companion Bonnie Jane (Rice) Higley preceded him in death about 18 months prior to his passing.
Kent leaves behind sons Steven Higley (Virginia), Michael Higley (Codi), Neil Higley, and daughters Debra Coleman (Doug) and Jan Varble (Leon). He is survived by brothers Jerry Higley (Gerry) and Rex Higley, one sister, Lynn Dickamore (Ron), 20 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will start at 11 AM on May 28, 2021 in the LDS Chapel at 5601 S 6100 W Hooper, Utah. Interment will follow at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W Hooper, Utah.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM on May 27, 2021 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah then again on May 28, 2021 from 0930 AM to 1030 AM at the LDS Chapel at 5601 S 6100 W Hooper, Utah.
