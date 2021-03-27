Kent West
1940 ~ 2021
After checking the obituaries religiously for years to see if I was there, it is finally my turn. I passed from this mortal world on March 20, 2021, surrounded by my family. I was reunited with my parents Richard Joseph West and Alice Smith Page, my brothers Richard Thomas, Baby West and countless other loved ones who welcomed me with open arms.
I was born at the old McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah on July 5, 1940. I graduated from Ogden High School never expecting to reach the age of 80.
I married Roselyn Joyce Shupe; we later divorced. I married Roberta L. Richardson Grow on October 15, 1992, in Seattle. We shared many adventures together for over 28 years.
I worked at USPS until I moved to HAFB. Wanting to be my own boss, I later opened my own Farmer's Insurance Agency.
I was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in various callings. I loved serving as an ordinance worker at the Ogden Temple.
My passions include the LA Dodgers from age 10, coaching various sports and playing chess.
I am survived by my wife, Roberta; three daughters, a bonus daughter and two sons, Monica (Brad) Hall, Angie (Kirk) Christian, Tammy (Matt) Wayment, Tasha (Dan) Linford, Cameron (Heather) West, and Kasey (Kim) West. My life has been blessed with 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 more due this year. I have two brothers and one sister remaining, Karr J (Jackie) West, Randy Jex (Nancy) West, and Peggy (Bob) Odle.
If you are wondering what I am doing now, I am busy telling jokes, entertaining everyone and anxiously awaiting the arrival of my sweetheart Roberta and other loved ones.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service was previously held by my family and friends.
My family and I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our Brio Healthcare Services staff for their love and excellent and meticulous care.
In lieu of flowers, our family is requesting donations to be made in behalf of our phenomenal husband and father, to help fight Alzheimer's at https://act.alz.org/
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.