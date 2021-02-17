Kerry Cole Slot
1954 ~ 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Kerry Cole Slot announce his passing on February 14, 2021, after battling an illness for several months. He was born October 27, 1954 in Ogden, Utah to Esther Wionna Cole and Lewis Pete Slot. He lived in Ogden all his life. He was proud to receive his diploma in 1999 from Roy High School. His dedication also helped him through his careers. He began working at the family business, Slot Brother's Produce, at a young age until he started his career with Ogden City. He soon excelled and became a foreman with the street department, retiring after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he went to work at Utility Trailer to pass the time until his beautiful wife was able to join him in retirement.
During his first marriage to Jaqulyn Brigance, they had two children, Tia and Kasey. After their divorce he met and married the love of his life and soulmate, Sheryll on January 22nd, 1999.
Kerry was a dedicated father and husband first and foremost. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as Grandpa. Each of his grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
Kerry had the best sense of humor and would tease anyone that crossed his path. He enjoyed traveling and had many adventures with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was a member of the Pigeon Club, Big Horn 4 Wheel Drive, and Back Country Horsemen. His love for horses was infinite. He enjoyed all things outdoors including: camping, hunting, and target shooting. He especially cherished the memories made while duck hunting with his big brother. He was the kindest and most loving person who would do anything for anyone.
Kerry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sheryll; children Tia (Jason) Stimpson, Kasey (Rita) Slot, Nathan Coe, Alisha (James) Bluhm, Cheyenne Coe; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Annie) Slot, Jaquline (Lynn) Nielson, George Slot, Charlene Dodgen, Lewis (Cyndi) Slot and Connie (Paul) Sackett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law Norman Dodgen and his niece Cindy Brunell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Warren Ward, 856 No. 5900 W. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, February 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the West Warren Cemetery.
Services will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com. To watch go to Kerry's obituary at 11:00 a.m. the day of the service, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Goodbyes are only for those people who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with their heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.