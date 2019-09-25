Kevin Franklin Knowlton was born March 14, 1953, in Ogden, Utah to Franklin Whitesides and Joy Plannette Knowlton. He was raised in Layton, Utah, surrounded by several generations of family and plenty of room to run free and ride horses. As a boy, Kevin's curly hair, wide smile, and penchant for costumes won him open doors throughout the neighborhood. He was much loved by his parents and siblings.
Kevin worked in construction alongside his father and brothers and even started his own construction company before deciding that he wanted to go back to school to become a teacher. He graduated from Weber State with a Bachelor of Science degree, a teaching certificate and a great sense of accomplishment. He devotedly taught the children of West Bountiful Elementary for 15 years.
In 1975, Kevin married Jan Warnock and together they had four beautiful and energetic boys: Aaron, Ford, Gabriel, and Clark. Though they did not always live near him, he followed their lives, loved them deeply and made sure others knew about their adventures. He was proud to be their dad.
In 1991, Kevin married Kay Shelton in the Salt Lake Temple and they lived their life together in Sunset, Utah, where they raised her daughter, Amber Terry (Jensen). When Kevin met Kay they found that they both loved dancing and spending time at the temple. They supported each other through their schooling, their teaching careers, their church callings, and all the ups and downs of life. They together discovered their love for dogs and have had constant canine companionship for almost 24 years. Later in life, they loved sharing the role of grandparents to their eight grandchildren, Edsel, Moses, Phineas, John Paul, Kiersten, Whitney, Emily, and Katie.
Kevin was a gentle giant, a passionate Beatles fan, and a lover of spending time outdoors with his family. Skiing, canoeing, hunting, and sailing on Bear Lake were all activities that brought him great joy. Along with his immediate family he will be missed by his sisters, Jan (Dan) Christensen and Maggie (Rett) Thorpe, and his brothers, Renny (Vicki), Ethan (Julie) and Jacob (Katrina), for his fun-loving spirit, his easy-going nature, and his warm smile. There to greet him on the other side would have been his parents and infant sister Mary Edwina who died at birth.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Close friends and family may visit Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: