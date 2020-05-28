Kevin L. Zaugg D.M.D.

April 13, 1969 ~ May 25, 2020
It was with the deepest sadness that on May 25, 2020 we said goodbye and released Kevin Lawrence Zaugg into the arms of all the love and light that exists and awaits him beyond this world.
Kevin was blessed to be surrounded by his family in his final moments, and left this world wrapped in the gentle arms of his loving wife, Valerie.
Our beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle Kevin was a gifted artist both literally and figuratively in every sense of the word. He brought artistry into everything he did.
Kevin had a keen eye for detail, strong, steady hands, and a creative and brilliant mind. He mastered The Art of Kindness to an exemplary degree. Kevin was a relentless giver. He devoted his talents, energy, and presence to his love of God, his relationships, and to his professional life. He especially cherished his role as husband and father.
Kev mastered The Art of Humor. He was the PUN-niest guy around and his unique way of brightening our lives and making us laugh will forever be unmatched.
Throughout his life, Kevin naturally excelled but was so modest about his accomplishments, his athletic abilities and even his good looks, thus mastering The Art of Humility. He loved soccer, golf and dominated in every backyard game from croquet to beanbag toss; yet he never made anyone feel small, rather he went out of his way to lift and celebrate others.
Dr. Zaugg's artistry showed up in his career as a skillful and well-loved dentist and co-founder of Pleasant Valley Dental. It showed up in his love of travel, good food, music and theater. As it goes with many great artists, Kevin leaves us tragically too soon, but he leaves us with a legacy of his life's works that are priceless.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife and eternal soul mate, Valerie Staley Zaugg; his children, Chandler (Hannah) Zaugg, Emma Zaugg,'D^Shawn Tetteh, and Dominique Jimenez-Staley; his parents, Larry Zaugg and Terri Olsen; and siblings, Laron Zaugg, Tami (Loren) Roberts and Kim (Rob) Krey.
Private family services are to be held for Kevin. Friends, please contact the family for service information. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local blood or plasma bank.
