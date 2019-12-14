January 17, 1961 ~ December 9, 2019
Our beloved son, father, grandfather, and brother, Kevin Miller, returned home on December 9, 2019 after a long illness.
Kevin was born January 17, 1961 in Ogden, UT, the son of Garland Kay Miller and Dorothy Ilene Bingham.
He grew up in Pleasant View and graduated from Weber High School.
He worked in shipping and receiving most of his life. Kevin was a member of the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
Kevin married Deann Smyser and from this union they had a daughter and son. They were later divorced. He then married Laura Richins. From this union they had two sons. They were later divorced.
Kevin's hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and carpentry. He was an ambitious man that was always willing to help people in any way he could.
He had a love for the holidays and loved spending time with his family. His smile, support, and laughter will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his children Sheila, Scott, Christian, and Mason, and nine grandchildren, his mother Ilene Lee, and siblings Brenda (Robert) Robley, Teresa Wheelwright, Angie Furgeson, and Brady Lee as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Garland Miller, and sister, Rhonda Robins and grandparents.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday December 16, 2019 at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah with family visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W. 1975 N.
