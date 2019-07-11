Kevin Wood

March 1, 1957 ~ July 8, 2019
Kevin J Wood returned to his heavenly home on July 8, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born March 1, 1957, to Jack and Virginia Wood in Ogden Utah. He was the youngest of four children. He married Brenda Johnson on November 3, 1979, in Ogden Utah. Together they have five beautiful children. He made his profession as a Master Automotive Technician.
He is survived by his wife, children Kristina (Travis) Smith, Jason (Meira), Brent (Clarissa), Ryan (Brittney), Matthew and six Grandchildren. Sister Janice (Dave) Perry and brother Brent (Pamela) Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother (Kenneth) and one nephew.
A viewing will be held at the LDS Church 3649 West 4800 South, Roy, UT 84067 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 12, 2019, Graveside services will follow at the Clinton Cemetery. We would like to thank the McKay-Dee Cancer Treatment Center and IHC Hospice staff for their loving care during this time.
