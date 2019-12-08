June 24, 1955 ~ December 3, 2019
Kie Yeaman, 64, passed away on December 3, 2019, from cancer. He was born June 24, 1955, to Harold Keith Yeaman and Maryonne Wadman at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah. He married Marcy Call, later divorced. He then married Judy King, divorced.
His father was in the service, and he lived in the following countries and states: Germany; Okinawa, Japan; California; Georgia; Massachusetts; Texas and Utah.
Kie worked at Anderson Lumber, Howe Rents, Meridian Publishing, and Weber State University.
He is survived by his children: Shaley (Kyle) Smart, Garrett (K.C.) Yeaman; his mother Maryonne Wilson; brother Sterling (Beth) Yeaman; his loving fiancee, Annette Stricklin; and three grandchildren: Collin, Sawyer and Wyler.
Kie was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Max Wilson; brother, Dane Yeaman; grandparents Charles S. Yeaman and Margaret Gibson; and Raymond A. Wadman and Marion Rupe.
There will be a private celebration of Kie's life scheduled after the holidays.
