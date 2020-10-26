Kim Blackson-Hansen
May 2, 1957 - October 19, 2020
Kim Hansen, 63, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends after her brave battle with lung cancer. She was born on May 2, 1957 to Robert and Eleanor Blackson. She married Brian Hansen on October 2, 1987.
Kim grew up in Uinta and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1975. She raised her children in Harrisville before retiring with her husband in Farr West.
Kim was an amazing mother, wife, and grandmother. She was incredibly supportive and never missed her kids' sports, school events, or field trips. Despite working a full-time job, she always made time for her family and loved spending time with her two grandchildren. Kim was a kind and giving person who made friends easily, and knew how to make people laugh. Kim loved boating, snowmobiling, going to musicals, trips to Wendover, and Saturday parties with friends.
Kim gave nearly 40 years of service as a US Defense Civilian before retiring. Her friends and coworkers with the 414th and 448th were like a second family to her.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Hansen; her three children, Sadee K Hansen, Cassiedie Jo (Cameron) Cowperthwaite, and Seth Cody Hansen; her grandchildren, Clinton and Callie Cowperthwaite; her mother, Eleanor Blackson; and her sisters, Tracy Blackson and Barbara Schneither. She was preceded by her loving father Robert William Blackson.