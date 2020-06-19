January 11, 1959 ~ June 14, 2020
Kim E. Chatelain passed away after complications from a heart attack on Sunday June 14, 2020. He was born January 11, 1959 in Ogden, Utah, at McKay Dee Hospital, to Dale Emil Chatelain and Theo Berrett. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Weber High School in 1977.
Kim had four children, one daughter, Toni Carroll, and three sons, Kris Chatelain, Jacob Dukes, and Tyson Dukes. He had 13 grand children. He loved all animals, and had an amazing Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mo.
He was an avid sportsman and loved every outdoor activity. Motorcycling, boating, hunting, fishing and camping were some of his greatest passions. He had amazing charisma and made a strong impact on everyone he met.
Kim was engaged to be married to the love of his life, Deborah Warren, and was excited to begin their lives together. While he was not ready to go, he died at the happiest time of his life with love all around him.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held at Lindquist Mortuary in North Ogden at 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020, to be followed by a graveside service at Ben Lomond Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be able to accommodate any ex-wives or ex-girlfriends. The family also understands that many of those who would like to attend will not be able to, and asks that instead they enjoy a cold one in remembrance of Kim.^
