March 14, 1956 ~ September 25, 2019
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that (Paula) Kim Harbath - 63 - passed away suddenly on the afternoon of September 25, 2019.
Kim was born in Tampa, Florida, on March 14, 1956, to her parents Tom and Helen (Rasmussen) McCorkle. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to the plains of Montrose, Colorado, where she grew up.
Kim and her husband, Paul, were married on May 31, 1986. They had three daughters - Halley (deceased), Kari (29), and Kassie (26). Kim took great pride in graduating from Weber State University with a BIS in Gerontology in the Spring of 2012, at the age of 56.
Kim was a beacon in the Ogden community. The one word to describe her would be advocate. She was an ally to all who were in need. Kim spent her years after earning her degree as an advocate against the exploitation and abuse of the elderly, working closely with local and national organizations - the highlight being her work with Kerri Kasem and the Kasem Cares organization. She also organized the Ogden Community Meal for several years to help those in need receive coats, haircuts, food, and so much more.
When she wasn't giving to others and answering calls for help, she spent her time with her husband Paul, Nature Churchin' in the mountains. She was an avid outdoors person, and would spend her weekends/free time moose and bird-sighting. She loved her family, and spent her most precious time with her granddaughter, Sloan.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, and her daughter, Halley. She is survived by her husband, Paul, daughters, Kari and Kassie, son-in-law, Aaron, brother, Jim and granddaughter, Sloan.
Memorial services will be held at Weber Memorial Park (Causey Dr., Huntsville, UT 84317) by Causey Reservoir on October 27, 2019. at 3:00 PM.
The great thing about Kim, was how she loved nature, no matter the weather. Keep in mind this is an outdoor nature memorial, so dress and plan accordingly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a memorial bench for Kim so others can enjoy their own connection with nature, too.
You can find the donation link here: