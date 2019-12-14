Kim R. Barber

March 15, 1947 ~ November 28, 2019
Kim Rex Barber left his body behind at dawn on November 28th, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, (great) grandfather, and friend.
Throughout his life, people loved him and fish feared him. There was much celebration in the pheasant and ungulate communities upon his passing.
Kim was a wildlife biologist who loved nature and played a pivotal role in the recovery of the grizzly bear to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Kim felt most at home in wild places with somewhat wild people. His passion could be felt along the swamps of the Great Salt Lake, the fields of the Dakotas, and the rugged rivers of Montana.
The family plans a celebration in the spring, near the rivers he loved.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wyoming Wildlife Federation (https://wyomingwildlife.org/), an organization that seeks to conserve the natural world that Kim cherished.