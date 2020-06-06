Kim Underwood, 63, passed away May 29, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.
Breaking
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden's 'Take a Knee,' one of the city's largest-ever protests, held peacefully on Saturday
- Ninth Street Fire burns 40 acres near the mouth of Ogden Canyon
- Ankle monitor tracking data places gang member at Ogden shooting scene
- Weber County woman's death underscores broad reach of COVID-19, family members say
- Weber State professor apologizes for tweets, resigns from teaching post
- Man tears down US flags placed to honor fallen Ogden police officer
- Ogden police identify slain officer as Nate Lyday, 'felled by the forces of evil'
- Developer files $5 million suit against referendum supporters fighting Morgan ski resort
- Man surrenders following SWAT standoff in Washington Terrace
- Man arrested after allegedly strangling girlfriend three times during series of attacks Wednesday
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Ron Vigil has cerebral palsy. Before living with his cousin, he was a resident at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services in Roy. After the facility saw an outbreak of COVID-19 in early May, Denise Vigil-Thieldfoldt, Ron’s power of attorney, was able to bring him home to avoid t…
Latest News
- Sunday Drive: A trip to beautiful Central Utah in the new 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC 43
- Utah posts largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
- Pandemic accelerates Mormon missionaries' transition online
- Friday evening power outage may affect the Standard-Examiner's delivery time on Saturday
- Downed power lines wreak havoc on I-15 and in Ogden
- Should Utah death penalty juries be educated about capital punishment costs?
- Denver big man transfer David Nzekwesi signs with Weber State men's basketball
- Army investigation: Rogue Afghan commando planned Taylor assassination for weeks; intelligence failures cited