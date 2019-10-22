Kimball K. Hemsley

1931 ~ 2018
Kimball Karl Hemsley our dearly loved Dad and Grandpa, left on October 18, 2019, to join our beloved Mom who passed last December. Despite heroic efforts, he never recovered from recent hip surgery and Leukemia treatments.
He was born July 29, 1931, in Rexburg, Idaho. His mother died during childbirth when Kim was seven. He was the middle child of nine born to Alice Eugenia Hedelius and Clyde Davies Hemsley.
Never again having a Mother, his entire life was spent working to help raise his younger siblings, and eventually a family of his own.
Kim was married, had a daughter, Judy Anderson, and later divorced.
Several years passed until he found and fell in love with our Mother, LaVee Craig Weaver. They were married December 16, 1966, and sealed December 16, 1992, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. He became Dad to LaVee's five children, still young enough to give him trouble, but he supported and loved us anyway.
During his military career, he served with honor in three branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. After deployment to Korea as a Medic, he returned to Civil Service as an aircraft mechanic for Hill Field Air Force Base.
He enjoyed bowling (won Utah State Championship with a 298), camping, four-wheeling and fishing with his family. He and Mom built several homes for his children, family members, and friends. Kim was excited to research his family tree. When they had questions, they traveled to cemeteries to verify information. They replaced several broken missing headstones. The last twelve years of his life were spent in devoted daily care of our disabled Mother.
Kim is survived by his children: RonaVee Short, Craig L. (Donna) Weaver, Lauri (Ray) Pence, ShirRae (Craig) Nelson, Trent Weaver, and Judy Anderson.
He will be greatly missed by 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, wife, all of his siblings and one great-granddaughter.
His family will visit with friends at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E. Brigham City, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, prior to Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Kim would be honored by donations to Veterans'^ Organizations.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: