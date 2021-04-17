Kimberly Marie Bexell
August 16, 1977 ~ April 7, 2021
Kimberly Marie Bexell, 43, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Pleasant View. She was born on August 16, 1977 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Daniel "Danny" Allan and Donna Marie Hancey Erickson.
Kim was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Allan and Alice Erickson and Ellis Hancey. She is survived by her children, Dallas and Bailey Anderson; mother, Donna Erickson; brothers, Justin (Chrystal) Erickson and Ben (Kimmy) Erickson; sisters, Jenny (Jeff) Quinton and Laura (Will) Blackburn and Grandma Dora Hancey, eight nieces and nephews and numerous extended family and friends.
For all those fortunate to have had the opportunity to know Kim, you would have experienced how loving, kindhearted, and funny she was. Her true passion was for her family, loving each and every one with all her heart, especially her children. Her professional life was no different. She held various roles in sales and healthcare, with her most recent role as Director of Med/Surg for Intalere. She was highly respected by her colleagues and customers as an expert in her field. She graduated from the University of Phoenix, with a BS in Business Management. For those who knew her, you would know she would greet even strangers with a hug, always saying, "I'm a hugger!" as they extended their hand.
Kim loved holidays with her children, music, babies, cooking, popcorn, family game nights, drive-in movie theaters, and the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn't uncommon to find her fishing the Ogden River, off the bridge on a random weekday. She will forever be a part of those lives she touched. May we carry her laughter and kindness in our hearts and give more hugs.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hyde Park Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Kim's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.