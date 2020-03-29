June 12, 1962 ~ March 16, 2020
Kimberly Telford, age 57 was born June 12, 1962 in Ogden, Utah. She passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. Kim lived in Ogden her entire life. She was a social child creating many life long friends she still held dear to her heart to this day. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1980 then continuing her education, graduating from Weber State University.
In 1983 she married Larry Woolsey but was later divorced. From that union came two beautiful children Colton and Mackenzie Woolsey, both of whom are her greatest accomplishments.
Kim enjoyed fashion and was featured in multiple fashion magazines, including the opportunity to be a cover girl. She worked at the Department of Workforce Services for 14 years until 2015.
She loved her children dearly, her dogs, baking and Billy Joel.
She is survived by her two children Colton and Mackenzie. Her mother Karen Telford (Ogden), her father Ralph (Florida) and sisters Denise (Todd) Harper, Valerie (Kevin) Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life, and interment will be determined at a later date.
