Kimberly Wilde VanSweden

1972 ~ 2020
Kim was born April 1, 1972, in Ogden at McKay Dee Hospital. She grew up in Layton Utah as a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kim attended Layton high school and resided in Davis County throughout her life.
In June 1989 she married Christopher Montgomery, Kim and Chris were married 18 years before later divorcing. They had two beautiful daughters, Kelsey and Jordan, who they raised to have a love for the outdoors by taking many camping trips and riding ATVs. Kim's daughters were her greatest accomplishment and she often expressed how proud she is of the women and mothers they have become.
Kim worked for over 20 years in sales in the automotive and commercial parts and oil industry. She had a love for working with people and building relationships.
She met and married the love of her life, James VanSweden. They had an amazing but short time together, spent traveling and enjoying time with their family. Kim's only regret is not finding James sooner so she could love him longer. He loved Kim and anyone that knew them could see it. They were devoted to making each other happy and sharing their dreams together.
Between the two of them James and Kim had seven children and 12 grandchildren, with two more on the way. Kim found her calling in life was to be a YaYa, she truly believed that is what she was put on this earth to do. Anytime she had grandkids over they would always come home exhausted from all the activities at YaYas house.
Kim had a remarkable love for animals; she doted on her two dogs Drake and BoJax. It was also common to see her working in the yard being closely followed by her beloved goats, Pua and Steve.
Kim wanted to express her gratitude to her family and nurses for the incredible care that was given, the time that was spent, and the love that was shown to her.
She is survived by her husband, James VanSweden. Daughters Kelsey (Trevor) Townsend, Jordan (Jon) Pickett. Mother, Diana King. Brother, Kasey (Shami) King. Sister, Alesha (Chris) Grimes. Grandchildren Tucker and Raelee Townsend and Jovie Pickett. She is preceded in death by her father Wayne King, step-sister, Kilee King. Grandmother, June Bigler. And Grandfather, Robert Fields.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Canterbury Park, 1273 S. 2500 W., Syracuse, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., Bountiful, Utah 84041
