June 2, 1950 ~ May 1, 2020
Kirk W. C. Moore passed away peacefully at home in Eden, Utah, on May 1, 2020, at the age of 69.
He was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 2, 1950, and grew up there alongside his mom (Elva Eunice Moore), dad (Charles Harlin Moore), and two sisters (Debbie and Kayla). Kirk spent a large part of his childhood exploring the sandhills around his house with his dog.
Kirk loved the mountains and being outdoors. Montana was a favorite place where he spent a large part of his life visiting and enjoying. He would visit his grandparents and go with his family on visits there.
Kirk's second love was sports, especially football. He played for Bonneville High School and then went on to play for Utah State University with a full scholarship. He met his wife, Karla, at USU. They went on to have three kids (Brandon, Heather and Christiane).
Kirk was a very creative person who was passionate about creating art using his hands. He attended jewelry school, where he learned to create with precious metals. He later went on to help run his father's jewelry business. After his father retired, Kirk continued the business under his name, Kirk Moore's Jewelry. He owned the business for 26 years.
Kirk's hobbies were hunting and being outdoors. He spent a lot of the later years of his life watching wildlife in the Wasatch Mountains at his cabin. He enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere that came with sitting and listening to nature. Kirk's dogs were one of his favorite companions to enjoy nature with, especially Teddy.
Kirk Moore is survived by his ex-wife, Karla Jean Moore; three kids, Kirk Brandon Moore, Heather Moore Kelling, and Christiane Moore Hellewell. Kirk also has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held for Kirk on his birthday, June 2. He will be buried at Meadow View Cemetery in Eden Utah.
If you are interested in sending condolences to the family, flowers, or donations, please email Heather Moore Kelling at: