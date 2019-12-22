September 18, 1940 ~ December 9, 2019
Kiyomi (Jo) Takehara Ryujin peacefully passed away in her home on Monday December 9, 2019. She is survived by her adult children and (spouses): Darin (Sandy); Kelly; Kristi (Lance); and Kevin (Shoko).
She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Amaya, Sachiye, Nicolas, Benjamin, Emery, Ian, Kailie, and Erika.
Our mother was loving and resilient, pushed her children and grandchildren to excel and expected the very best of us all.
She enjoyed bowling, spending time with friends and neighbors, and hanging out with her beloved dogs Chibi and Moochie.
Our mother loved all animals, evidenced in her support of many animal charities and her commitment to supporting those less fortunate.
Mom had an incredible sense of humor and was known for her biting sarcasm. And in the end, she died just as she lived with self determination and great love for her family.