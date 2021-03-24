Klaus Dieter Gurgel
January 10, 1944 - March 12, 2021
Our dear Klaus Dieter Gurgel (born January 10th, 1944) passed away on March 12th, 2021. Klaus lived a remarkable life and influenced many for good. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, and parents, Karl Richard and Anna. After nearly three years of waiting for him, Klaus and Ruth have now been reunited. He is survived by his three children, RuthAnne (Brian) Noel, Heidi (Steve) Nestel, and Richard (Kristie) Gurgel, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; and brother, Bernd. We are grateful for the compassionate care of Harmony Hospice care and the workers at Solstice Senior Living as well as the many friends Dad made while living there. We will all deeply miss Klaus. For more on his life and Zoom login please visit www.larkincares.com.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11:00am at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City. A viewing will be on Friday night from 6-8:00pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30am both at the mortuary. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery.