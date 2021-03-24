Kolynn Marx Heath
March 21, 1980 - March 21, 2021
FARR WEST/PRICE-Kolynn Marx Heath passed away unexpectedly March 21, 2021, on her 41st birthday. She was born March 21, 1980 in Price, Utah to Gary and Jody Marx. Kolynn grew up in Price surrounded by her siblings and lots of cousins! She loved being a part of a large family and was affectionately known as "Kinner" to most of the family. She met Marcus Heath, her future husband, in September of 2001. They were married April 3rd, 2004 in Price. They moved to Ogden where Marcus had been living. In the summer of 2004, they were joined in Ogden by their daughter Kennedy and built a life together. Kolynn worked for 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician. It was a great job for her as she got to help people, one of the things she truly loved. Kolynn was a very giving person and would always help out someone in need. Many times she would pay for a person's prescription out of her own pocket if they did not have the money, buy someone lunch who needed it, or give a helping hand to those in need. She did these things with one caveat, no one was to let anybody know she helped. The brightest stars in Kolynn's universe were her two grandsons, Triton and Ehly. She was affectionately known as Memaw by the boys. She always loved when the boys would come and stay the night so she could spoil them. This is easily seen by the room filled with toys that she bought for them, but nothing could compare with the time that she dedicated to them. Kolynn is survived by her parents Gary and Jody Marx, husband Marcus Heath, daughter Kennedy Marx (Shawn Mooney), grandsons Triton and Ehly Mooney, brother Wayne (Ashley) Marx, sisters Chanel Nelson and Tracy (Jason) Bush, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandpa and grandma Cook (Mervin and Betty) and grandpa Kenneth Marx. Funeral service, Friday, March 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Wellington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Kolynn online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net