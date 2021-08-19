Kristan Clark
August 5, 1966 ~ August 14, 2021
On Saturday, August 14th, 2021, the boisterous, loving soul known by all as Kristan Clark began a new adventure. She was a hard-working, unrelenting, devoted wife and mother that fought as hard as she could for her family until her last breath. She was selfless, with a heart of gold.
Kris loved being in the outdoors and taking vacations with her family. They went on numerous camping trips, cruises, and other family vacations that she loved planning with her eldest daughter, Mandy. Family and friends meant everything to Kris. Her house and pantry were open to all. You were more than welcome to anything and everything she had. If you didn't take something, she would send it with you anyway. (Just bring back the Tupperware.)
Kris always possessed a passion for horses, which was quickly reignited thanks to the efforts of her youngest daughter, Korinne. Before long, she became so invested in the community that it became part of her daily routine. With her outgoing and vibrant personality, she made friends that soon became family, loved every moment she got to share with every one of them.
Kris and her husband, Steve, had a one-of-a-kind, true-love connection. Kris always said that from the moment she held his hand, she knew he was the one. She was a fiercely devoted mother to her three children, Mandy, Nick, and Korinne. Nick was her favorite movie and grocery store buddy. Kris was ecstatic when her daughters brought home two more sons, Trent and Enrique, and she claimed as her own. She would go above and beyond to fight for her family, friends, or anyone else she felt needed a little extra love.
Next to having kids and a devoted husband, the most important thing in her life was her granddaughter, Maya. She loved her from the moment they met and shared a special bond that will never be broken. "Mamaw Kris was the very best."
The family would like to give a wholehearted thank you to the Ogden Regional Medical Center, nurses, respiratory therapists, ICU staff, and doctors.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, August 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
