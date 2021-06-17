Kristen Joy Hone
Kristen Joy Hone passed away June 12, 2021, at her mother's home in Brigham City of gastroesophageal cancer related to acid reflux. She is very happy to be going to see her Heavenly Father and to be free from her physical body which has prevented her from speaking clearly, walking, and running.
She was born December 19, 1974, in Ogden, Utah. Her parents, Lynn and Karen Hone were living in Brigham City at the time. Almost from the beginning, Kristen was faced with many challenges. At about nine months of age, friends and neighbors came to the Hone residence four times a day, six days a week for three years to assist with patterning therapy for Kristen. This therapy helped sharpen her mental and physical capabilities. She started attending the Exceptional Child Center on the campus of Utah State University shortly before she turned four years old. She went on to attend Adams Elementary School in Logan for kindergarten, first and second grades and then transferred to the Box Elder School District for third through twelfth grades at Bunderson Elementary School, Box Elder Junior and Senior High Schools. After graduating from high school, Kristen chose to live in a group home in Salt Lake City where she was able to attend classes on the campus at Salt Lake Community College and earned an Associate Degree in Sociology at SLCC. She finished her B.S. degree in General Studies in Human Services through the online program at USU after taking college classes for more than twenty-two years. Kristen's hard-work ethic, tenacity, and positive attitude inspired all who knew her. She loved connecting with friends and family, playing games, doing jig-saw puzzles, and reading the scriptures online. She also enjoyed frequently attending the Temple, eating out, and reading books. Technology allowed Kristen to become educated, be entertained, enjoy life, and communicate with friends and family.
Kristen served on the Board of Directors of the Work Activity Center in Salt Lake City, the State Board of People First of Utah, the Utah Developmental Disabilities Council, and The UTA Committee on Accessible Transportation.
She is survived by her mother, and siblings: Mike Hone (Kristen B), Dave Hone (Jen), Eric Hone (Katrina), Ryan Hone (Angie), and Shawna Blanchard (Kevin). She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be held at the Brigham City Thirteenth Ward, 25 North 300 East, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. A viewing will be held preceding the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. To honor Kristen's memory, please do not send flowers and consider instead a donation in her name to https://www.bookshare.org/cms/get-involved/donate.