August 26, 1966 ~ March 29, 2020
Kristie Samuels, beloved mom, daughter, sister, grandma, aunt, and cousin, passed away on March 29, 2020, after contracting COVID 19. She had significant underlying conditions due to Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA 7), and together with the virus, was just too much to fight.
Kristie was born August 26, 1966, in Ogden, Utah to Janet Gibbs. When Kristie was in her early teens, Janet married Brent Bair, who Kristie fondly called her "real dad." They raised her in North Ogden and she graduated from Weber High School in 1984. She was silly and beautiful, she loved country music, dancing, Mexican food, butterflies, going to new places, and her grandchildren. Her life the past 20 years has been challenging with SCA 7, but she never wavered in staying positive.
Kristie is survived by her stepfather, Brent; children, Justin and Whitnee; sister, Stacie; stepsister, Andrea (Bob); niece, Brooklyn; nephew, Britton; and so many wonderful cousins. She has seven grandchildren whom she loved beyond words. She was not able to see her grandchildren often, but her biggest hope was that they always know she loved them, and hoped they find and stay on good and righteous paths in this life.
Due to the current situation with limiting gatherings, the family will postpone funeral services until a later date this year. Kristie will be interred at Washington Heights Memorial Park next to her mother, who preceded her in death by 7 months.
Kristie was so young to be living in a nursing home. It was hard on her, it was lonely, and it was frustrating for her. Remember to be kind and visit friends and family in care facilities, it means more to them than you can possibly know^and thank you to those who gently and patiently care for those living in them!
The family would like to thank the Signature Hospice staff who lovingly cared for Kristie, including: Jan, Callie, Kathy, Olena, Kaitlyn, Brynn, Wyanne, Valerie, and Andrea. Kristie lived at Mt. Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center, and there were several staff members who were extra sweet and patient with her, thank you to: Janalee, Natalie, Debbie, Cora, Lori, Judy, Taysen, and Tony. The family would also like to thank several special angels: Shari, Aunt Nancy, Cousin Nancy, Beth, Katchie, Liz, Bonnie, Mardee, Linda, and Janet P.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kristie's honor to the National Ataxia Foundation at ataxia.org or via mail at 600 Hwy 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426.