Kristin Larsen
1967 - 2021
Kristin Larsen, our sister, our daughter, our aunt and our friend, passed away on July 4, 2021, at her home in Syracuse, Utah. She died of natural but sudden causes. We all mourn the future days without her in our lives. Her advice, her laugh, her listening ear, her dark humor, and her unconditional love are impossible to replace. She was far too young at 53 years.
Kristin was born at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT to J. Stephen and Deanna Dabb Larsen on August 22, 1967. She attended Ogden and Taylorsville High Schools and University of Utah.
She loved working and creating a harmonious work environment. Jobs included Dean Witter, Morgan Stanley, Kimberly Clark, and Merrill Lynch. These jobs let her live in Salt Lake City, Utah; Redondo Beach, California; Boise, Idaho; Chicago, Illinois and finally Syracuse, Utah.
Kristin is survived by her parents Steve and Deanna Larsen, siblings Collette (Arun) Sengupta, Stephanie Larsen, David (Carrie) Larsen, Deena (Wayne) Butler and Adam (Tia) Larsen. Kristin leaves a large family including 13 nieces and nephew, and 2 grandnephews.
Her friends at work, where she was Senior Market Supervision Manager, wanted all to know the following:
"Kristin spent over 25 years with Merrill Lynch in various roles across the firm. She was a dedicated manager and deeply cared about her colleagues and clients. Kristin liked using idioms at work; however, she frequently got them wrong. One of our favorites was "you know what they say, when it rains, it snows!" As such, here are a few (used correctly) to describe her. Kristin was as sharp as a whip, had a mind like a steel trap, was as loyal as a dog, and most importantly, had a heart of gold. She had many great laughs with her coworkers and just as many serious conversations. She was both a friend and confidant to those of us who had the privilege of getting to work with her. She was our left and right flank in the office and was an advocate for us all. Kristin had a special ability to connect with people even while delivering difficult news. For advisors it might be "you can't send that out" or "I won't approve that trade." For clients the topic might be fees over the past year or portfolio risk. She had a disarming manner, and at the end of each conversation, colleagues and clients parted feeling positive. She had an exceptional "bedside manner." She will be missed greatly, both professionally and personally."
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Baxter for the diligent care he provided Kristin.
Kristin enjoyed participating in many charities including Ocean Institute at Dana Point, Relay for Life and Heroes of Hope. Whether scuba diving, fly fishing, hiking, reading, or binge watching her favorite shows, she always wanted experiences that were out of her normal or expected.
We miss you already Kristin.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Myer's Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cremation will be under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Ogden. Condolences may be sent via Myers Mortuary website.
The memorial gathering will be live streamed on www.myers-mortuary.com. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Kristin's obituary page on Saturday, July 10, at 12:00 p.m. The service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.