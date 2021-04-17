Kristine Collins Anderson
July 20, 1949 - March 16, 2021
Born in SLC, UT and died in Medford Oregon. Daughter of Ellsworth C. (Tudie) Collins and Norma Fay Wright Collins.
Preceded in death by husband David (Dub) Anderson.
Kristine Collins Anderson
July 20, 1949 - March 16, 2021
Born in SLC, UT and died in Medford Oregon. Daughter of Ellsworth C. (Tudie) Collins and Norma Fay Wright Collins.
Preceded in death by husband David (Dub) Anderson.
Weber State University graduates and community members gather for the 2020 Spring Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The ceremony was delayed four months due to COVID-19. When the ceremony finally happened, it was moved outdoors with masks, extra distance and smaller crowds.