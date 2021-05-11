Kristine Gale
Sadly our beautiful daughter, Kristine Gale passed away from cancer on May 4, 2021. She lived most of her life in Layton, Utah and loved spending her free time golfing and skiing.
When playing games like badminton, croquet, cards or dominoes the competition was stiff and she didn't like to lose, but there was sure to be laughs and a lot of fun to go with it.
Although Kristine kept her social circle small, the love within it was big. Pizza was always her meal of choice and despite everyone thinking that might change one day it never did.
Kristine is survived by her parents Larry and Betty Gale, Aunts and Uncles; Donna (Robert) Rudy and their children; Terry (Kathy) Steed and their children, brother Wayne (Sara) Gale and nieces Catherine Elizabeth and nephew Jake.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary prior to services.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton
