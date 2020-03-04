Kristopher Gary Baron passed away February 29, 2020 after living a courageous life. Kristopher was born March 26, 1985 in Provo Utah. He lived an adventurous childhood raised in Mantua, Utah, by his parents Gary Baron and Rebecca Johnson surrounded by his two sisters Maigan Faith and Adaline Hope as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kristopher loved pets and even befriended clairabel the cow who taught him he was not a cowboy and never land on your spurs.
He had a love for cars that started as a child and entertained him through out his life. Kristopher met, fell in love with and married Rochelle Genera. They have two sweet boys Trent (11) and Jameson (2).
He was proceeded in death by his Grandparents Dale and Melva Baron and Treva Harper Johnson.
Services will be held at the Mantua LDS Church house at 237 Willard Peak Road Mantua, UT 84302. Viewing will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. proceeded by a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.