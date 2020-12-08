Kyle Chris Garrett
Kaysville, UT - Kyle Chris Garrett, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, dearest friend and master craftsman, returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after passing away peacefully in his sleep.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.