Kyle J Sutherland
Kyle J Sutherland returned to his Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021. He endured a long battle with diabetes that resulted in kidney failure and he passed peacefully in his sleep.
He was born on August 11, 1963 to Kent and Jean Sutherland in Ogden, Utah.
Kyle enjoyed all types of music and played several instruments including piano, guitar, banjo, mandolin, concertina and penny whistle. He performed with - bands. Kyle was also an artist and enjoyed drawing.
Kyle proudly served an honorable mission in Uruguay from 1982-1984 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He attended Weber State University and transferred to the University of Utah where he received a bachelor's degree in Political Science and a minor in Spanish.
Kyle married his eternal companion, Jill Christiansen on July 28, 1995 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Kyle is survived by his wife Jill, and his children Chelsea Sutherland and Elizabeth Sutherland. His parents Kent & Jean Sutherland and siblings Blair (Ginger) Sutherland, Von (Staci) Sutherland, Greg (Tina) Sutherland, with many Aunts and Uncles, and cherished Nieces and Nephews.
He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by many!
The family wishes to thank Intermountain Hospice and the many doctors, nurses and other health professionals for their help and support throughout the years.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Pinecrest Ward, 2080 E Pinecrest Ln, Sandy UT. A viewing will take place prior at the same location from 10:00am to 11:45am. Interment will be at 1:30pm at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S State Street, Sandy UT.
Please share condolences to the family at www.serenityfhs.com